ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

It's an error - Alex Otti reacts to ₦1.5bn Hilux vans in Abia budget

Nurudeen Shotayo

Otti blamed the error on the Excel package used by the state government in preparing the budget document.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]
Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Recommended articles

Sometime last week, an online platform published a report detailing how the Abia State government budgeted ₦1.5 billion to purchase “two Toyota Hilux”.

As quoted in the report, the breakdown of the budget showed ₦5,946,756,437 was voted for the purchase of motor vehicles, ₦2,704,980,600 for the purchase of vans, ₦949,000,000 for the purchase of trucks, and ₦3,011,804,906 for the purchase of buses.

The report generated a heated discussion on social media as some Nigerians called out Otti for alleged budget padding with a sinister motive, while another section stood in the governor's defence and even questioned the report’s veracity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the development on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, Otti corroborated the report but clarified that the entry in question was made in error.

The Governor stressed that the error stemmed from a software glitch generated by the Excel package used in preparing the budget document.

He said this while answering questions from journalists during his visit to Eziukwu Road Market in Aba to sympathise with some traders who lost their goods in a fire incident that occurred in the market on Monday.

He noted that upon seeing the figures quoted in the report, he immediately cross-checked and realised there was a mix-up.

When I saw that report, I knew something was wrong. I knew it could either be the units or the price. So, I called the Commissioner for Budget and Planning and asked him to check it out and call me back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He did and reported that it was neither the units nor the price that was wrong but the Excel. If you use Excel and the formula is not very right on a particular line, you’re bound to have a problem like that.

“It’s a mistake that has been corrected.

“I don’t think there’s anything to worry about. The overall numbers are correct and the figure of N1.5 billion was N150 million; two units of Hilux vans at N75 million each will give you N150 million, that’s the correct number,” Otti clarified.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC sets up team to fight against dollarisation of economy, currency abuse

EFCC sets up team to fight against dollarisation of economy, currency abuse

It's an error - Alex Otti reacts to ₦1.5bn Hilux vans in Abia budget

It's an error - Alex Otti reacts to ₦1.5bn Hilux vans in Abia budget

Oyo Govt identifies 3 persons for prosecution 3 weeks after Ibadan explosion

Oyo Govt identifies 3 persons for prosecution 3 weeks after Ibadan explosion

Dangote University suspends lecturer for physical assault

Dangote University suspends lecturer for physical assault

Reps pass Electoral Act Amendment Bill for second reading

Reps pass Electoral Act Amendment Bill for second reading

NIMC registers 2.6 million Nigerians in Jigawa State

NIMC registers 2.6 million Nigerians in Jigawa State

House of Reps to investigate banks' non-compliance with CBN forex directives

House of Reps to investigate banks' non-compliance with CBN forex directives

Kano NCS generates ₦8.7 billion revenue in January, intensifies smuggling crackdown

Kano NCS generates ₦8.7 billion revenue in January, intensifies smuggling crackdown

Bayero University Kano to install Emir of Ilorin as chancellor on March 2

Bayero University Kano to install Emir of Ilorin as chancellor on March 2

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Governing council by Gov Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Tinubu actively addressing Nigeria's challenges - Onanuga [Presidency]

Tinubu actively addressing Nigeria's challenges - Onanuga says amid Atiku's criticisms