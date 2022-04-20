IPOB declares militants behind killings in South-East wanted; FULL LIST.

This was contained in a statement issued by the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Ema Powerful, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

IPOB alleged that the perpetrators of the killings in Orlu senatorial zone of Imo State were leaders of the Ebubeagwu security team, who have been parading themselves as members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The group listed the Ebubeagwu members as: Chibuike Igwe, Paul Udenwa From Amaifeke Orlu, Okwudili Dim (aka) One Nigeria, the man called Sky from Umutanze Orlu and the man called 2men from Umuna in Orlu, Punch reported.

Powerful also appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the listed persons to report to IPOB and ESN members for appropriate action.

He added that information from the public would be crucial to ensure that justice is served on the alleged militants operating under the guise of ESN to terrorise communities in Orlu and other South East states.

Powerful said, “They are also part of the Killings, kidnappings and rapes going in that vicinity. These vampires are forcing the residents to buy them guns or give them money to continue with their barbaric activities.

“These are hoodlums recruited by the corrupt politicians and security agencies to demonise IPOB, and now they are out of their control. They carry out this evil act right from midnight to 3am daily.”

He also released names of other militants wreaking havoc in the region and they include: Cyril Amasiatu (aka) wasara, Iron Agbaradu from-Amagu, Chinedu Agbaradu-Amagu commander, Cheta odinkenma – Amagu, Uchenna Nwachukwu, Chibyke Gezek Amagu, Chukwudi Odimegwu as the fake ESN members in Oru East and Njaba LGAs of Imo State.

Powerful said the impersonators of ESN members is Orsu Ihiteukwa are the man called Uru, the man called sky, the man called “No one”, the man called “Double lion” and the man called “Commander”.

He said, “These people mentioned above are behind the criminalities going-on in these communities including kidnapping, car snatching and rape. IPOB is hereby declaring them wanted, and anybody who can give useful information about them will get handsome reward.

“These criminals mentioned have done a lot of damage to our people living in Orlu area of Imo State. IPOB has always told the public that the above-mentioned hoodlums are part of the criminalities going on in our land.

“No criminal should be allowed to demonise IPOB. These agents of darkness and their sponsors should be brought to book to pay for their atrocities.”

Meanwhile, the proscribed group, IPOB, has been blamed for the killings and other acts of terrorism going on in Imo and other states in the South East.