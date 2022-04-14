Gunmen attack voter registration centre in Imo, kill INEC official

The deceased, Anthony Nwokorie, was the officer in charge of the polling unit where the gunmen attacked on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

The attackers, numbering over 10, disrupted the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration, killing one person person at the scene and dispersing the crowd.

It was gathered that the gunmen were displeased with the participation of the residents in the ongoing exercise ahead of the general elections in 2023.

In a video of the incident that surfaced online, the gunmen can be heard telling their captives that they had warned them not to take part in any electoral activity.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness, who pleaded to remain anonymous, confirmed to Punch that the INEC official was shot in the chest and died on the spot.

The source said, “The registration was ongoing when gun-wielding men stormed the area and opened fire. They shot one of the INEC officials on the chest and he died on the spot, while others who scampered to safety sustained injuries.

“They were angry that INEC was carrying out the exercise in the area. Their mission from the way they operated was to disrupt the exercise which they succeeded in doing. This is not good for our people as we call for a president of South-East extraction in 2023.”

Two INEC Officials missing

Confirming the development, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Emeka Ezeonu, said Nwokorie was killed at Nkwo Ihitte (PU 004) in Amakohia Ward (RA 02) of Ihitte Uboma LGA, adding that two other staff involved in the exercise are nowhere to be found.

On the back of the sad incident, INEC has announced suspension of the registration exercise in the local government.

This was announced on Thursday by the National Commissioner of INEC and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

Okoye said, “Prior to this incident, the commission had suspended the CVR in Orsu and Njaba Local Government areas of the state on account of insecurity while the exercise is taking place only at the INEC LGA office in Oru East, Oru West, Orlu and Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Areas of the state.”

“The commission extends its condolences to the family of Nwokorie Anthony and prays that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the loss. The incident has been reported to security agencies to unravel the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident and bring the culprits to justice.”