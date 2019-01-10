The project coordinator told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Thursday that the development was meant to upgrade water supply system in areas affected by insurgency.

” Federal Government has commenced construction of 300 giant water boreholes and upgrading of water supply system in seven local government areas affected by insurgency in Adamawa.

” In addition, we are working on 34 Primary Healthcare Centres and renovation of one General Hospital in the state,” Vonubolki said.

He said under the programme, about 25 primary schools and 10 secondary schools destroyed by insurgents, were being renovated.

He explained that the project was being implemented by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to ensure the quick recovery of the people of the region from the devastation caused by insurgency.

The coordinator said the sum of $200 million was secured by the Federal Government from the World bank for quick response in the three most affected states of Borno,Yobe and Adamawa.

Vonubolki also said that under the programme, about 9,360 farmers and 4,000 vulnerable people, especially women and windows, were targeted for small scale businesses to improve their livelihoods.