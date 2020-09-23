The National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Odumakin, speaking on the group’s expectations from INEC in the forthcoming Ondo election and bye-elections in the geopolitical zone, noted that only credible polls would deepen the nation’s democracy.

According to him, INEC must improve on its assessment record with the forthcoming elections.

“INEC should do its job well and ensure free and fair polls. INEC should improve its Curriculum Vitae (CV) with the forthcoming elections.

“I want to see INEC to be able to conduct elections that all parties will be satisfied with and give them kudos over,” Odumakin said.

The Afenifere spokesman urged INEC to give a level playing ground to all contestants across the states in order to reposition electoral system in the country.

NAN reports that INEC has been receiving a lot of commendations from various quarters over the conduct of Edo gubernatorial election on Saturday.

According to various groups, the election was a departure from the past and reflected the will of the people without violence.

NAN also reports that INEC declared Gov. Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winner of the Sept. 19, governorship election in the state.

Obaseki polled a total of 307,955 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu who scored 223,619.