ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria should solve BVAS issue before discussing diaspora voting - NBA

News Agency Of Nigeria

INEC are advised to concentrate on addressing the loopholes observed in the 2023 general election rather than delve into Diaspora voting.

Nigeria should solve BVAS issue before discussing diaspora voting - NBA [Premium Times Nigeria]
Nigeria should solve BVAS issue before discussing diaspora voting - NBA [Premium Times Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Nyada said this at the Multi-stakeholders’ Forum on Youth Electoral Reform Priorities on Wednesday in Abuja. He said that although the idea of Diaspora voting had been raised by many groups in recent times, the electoral system was not mature enough to accommodate it.

Nyada advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to concentrate on addressing the loopholes observed in the 2023 general election and the other off-cycle elections rather than delve into Diaspora voting.

“Diaspora voting is a good idea, but for me, I don’t think that Nigeria has reached the stage for Diaspora voting, introducing Diaspora voting will require a lot to be successful.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nigeria is still struggling with the operation of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and people are talking about Diaspora voting.

“We are witnesses to the malfunctioning of the BVAS in the 2023 general election, I think we should work toward rectifying the problem, instead of talking about Diaspora voting, ” he said.

Nyada said that Nigeria must put in a watertight technology before thinking about Diaspora voting.

“So many foreigners are getting the National Identification Number (NIN) despite the stringent regulations by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

“If you introduce Diaspora voting today in Nigeria, all black people in the world could decide to vote as Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t have a watertight security system to identify genuine Nigerians from others, I think Diaspora voting is for future and not now, ” he said.

Nyada also called for the amendment of the Electoral Act to ensure that all election matters were terminated before elected officials were sworn in.

“You can’t expect me to have a control over the state power apparatus and still expect me to lose an election case in court, it is really impossible," he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PHOTOS - APC youths pass vote of confidence on Ganduje amid suspension saga

PHOTOS - APC youths pass vote of confidence on Ganduje amid suspension saga

IPMAN urges Soludo to reconstruct demolished petrol station sections

IPMAN urges Soludo to reconstruct demolished petrol station sections

PHOTOS - EFCC storms Yahaya Bello’s Abuja residence amid ₦84bn fraud allegation

PHOTOS - EFCC storms Yahaya Bello’s Abuja residence amid ₦84bn fraud allegation

Nigeria should solve BVAS issue before discussing diaspora voting - NBA

Nigeria should solve BVAS issue before discussing diaspora voting - NBA

Rainoil boss backs El-Rufai's claim, says Tinubu's govt pays ₦600bn monthly on fuel subsidy

Rainoil boss backs El-Rufai's claim, says Tinubu's govt pays ₦600bn monthly on fuel subsidy

Adamawa Govt approves ₦55.5bn to finance projects not initially budgeted

Adamawa Govt approves ₦55.5bn to finance projects not initially budgeted

Oyo police charge 29 Yoruba Nation agitators to court

Oyo police charge 29 Yoruba Nation agitators to court

Tragedy as Ex-Kwara Senator Rafiu Ibrahim dies at 57

Tragedy as Ex-Kwara Senator Rafiu Ibrahim dies at 57

'Ganduje out' - Kano court upholds APC chairman's suspension

'Ganduje out' - Kano court upholds APC chairman's suspension

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

David Umahi.

You don't know figures  — Umahi wants to school Atiku on cost of coastal road project

3-day Sallah holiday will negatively affect Nigeria's struggling economy [Premium Times Nigeria]

3-day Sallah holiday will negatively affect Nigeria's struggling economy

Imo Police investigates murder of legal practitioner, Anyanwu

Imo Police investigates murder of legal practitioner, Anyanwu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu is angry about Dosunmu Market fire caused by 'gross carelessness'