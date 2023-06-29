ADVERTISEMENT
I used 'Emi Lokan' in Ogun to invoke the spirit of freedom - Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu said he resorted to using the 'Emi Lokan' phrase to invoke the spirit of freedom to break free from the obstacles placed in his way.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his visit to Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State. [Presidency]
The President made the disclosure when he visited the palace of Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Speaking at the palace, Tinubu recounted his struggle towards the presidency and the steps he took to overcome the many obstacles that were placed in his way in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election.

The President narrated how he had previously sought wisdom and endorsement of Oba Adetona before embarking on the quest for the Oval Office, while also reflecting on his concerns about the failure of the cashless policy that led to the confiscation of funds.

The former Lagos State Governor said he remained hopeful and optimistic of emerging victorious in the election despite the ineffectiveness of the monetary policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He, however, said he had to invoke the spirit of freedom and determination in Ogun State to scale the hurdle before him ahead of the APC primary election last year, adding that the 'Emi Lokan' phrase represented the struggle.

Tinubu said, “Our monies were confiscated. The cashless policy didn’t work, it was terrible then. I realised that, I came to Ogun State to invoke the spirit of freedom which we are noted for.

“I invoked that spirit twice. The spirit of Baba Emilokan. That’s Baba. Being blunt, being decisive, that’s him, he will tell you. The second spirit is that money or no money (we will do the election and we will win).”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his visit to Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State. [Presidency]
Recall that prior to the APC presidential primaries last year, Tinubu was in Abeokuta where he went into a tirade, calling out those he perceived to be working against his ambition including the state governor, Dapo Abiodun who he infamously referred to as 'Eleyi' - Yoruba condescending way of saying 'You.'

He also made a mockery of Buhari's previous electoral losses when he said the president failed (“O lule”) three times before he (Tinubu) came to his aid.

He didn't stop there, the then-aspirant also claimed that it was his turn to be president by saying “Emi lokan”.

Nurudeen Shotayo

