Interesting times ahead as Tinubu visits Ogun monarchs Thursday

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu is set to visit some monarchs in the South West state.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Twitter/@mzk11uk]
The President's convoy will stop at the palace of Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona in Ijebu-Ode before proceeding to the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in the state capital.

This was contained in an invitation letter sent out to All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and supporters in the state on Wednesday by an aide to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Babatunde Olaotan.

Olaotan, however, was silent on why Tinubu is embarking on the trip.

The invitation simply read, “You’re cordially invited by Governor Dapo Abiodun – CON to welcome His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu – GCFR who will be paying us a visit tomorrow, 29th of June, 2023 in Ijebu-Ode and Abeokuta.

“All our party leaders, elders and supporters in Ogun East Senatorial District should converge at Awujale’s place by 8:30 am while our party leaders, elders, members and supporters in Ogun Central and Ogun West should gather at the Alake’s place by 10.30 am.

For some inexplicable reasons, the President has developed a habit of making ground-shaking, far-reaching yet controversial statements in his recent trips to Ogun state.

Tinubu's planned visit will be his first to the South West state since he became President. His last trip to Ogun State was on January 25, 2023, when his presidential campaign train stormed Abeokuta.

Speaking at the rally, the former Lagos State Governor alleged a plot by some forces to scuttle the general elections.

He said the nationwide fuel scarcity and naira crisis at the time were part of the plot designed to not only sabotage the elections but to also ensure that he doesn't win.

This is a revolution. This election is a revolution. We shall take over from them. They don’t want election to take place, but we won’t accept. They want to hide under fuel scarcity to cause the crisis so that there won’t be an election.

“Whether there is fuel or not, we will vote. Without fuel, we shall vote. You know me very well, we are going to win, we are going to take over from them. We shall meet on election day. This election is a revolution, we are going to vote and we are going to win,’’ he said.

Before then, Tinubu had gotten the whole nation talking when he made some controversial remarks in Abeokuta.

Prior to the APC presidential primaries last year, Tinubu was in the state where he went into a tirade, calling out those he perceived to be working against his ambition, including governor Abiodun who he infamously referred to as 'Eleyi' (Yoruba condescending way of saying 'You').

He also made a mockery of former President Muhammadu Buhari's previous electoral losses when he said the president failed (“O lule”) three times before he (Tinubu) came to his aid.

He didn't stop there, the then-aspirant also claimed that it was his turn to be president by saying “Emi lokan”.

Nurudeen Shotayo

