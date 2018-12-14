I have only one house in Abuja, Magu declares

news

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, on Thursday said that he has only one house in Karu, Abuja, as against the two houses the Department of State Services (DSS) claimed his wife has in the Maitama area of Abuja.

Magu, in his response to the allegations of the Sun Newspaper made against him in a publication published on March 25, 2017, titled: Magu Under Fresh Probe, which claimed two houses located at a high brow area in Maitama, Abuja were traced to his wife.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Magu had sued publishers of the Sun for series of publications which the EFCC Chairman said were libelous and had damaged his character both nationally and internationally.

The anti graft Chairman dragged the publishers of the newspaper before an Ikeja High Court, claiming N5 billion in damages, and also demanding that the Sun Newspapers publish an apology and also retract the libellous publications.

“The publication is totally false; “even if I have the money, I would not buy houses in Maitama, ” Magu said while being led in evidence by EFCC counsel, Wahab Shittu.

“They said the houses are located in the Darrubbe and Missouri area of Maitama and that they belong to my wife.

“My wife Fatima Yakaka Magu is a civil servant and cannot afford to buy houses in Maitama.

“I am an international man and the publication has damaged my reputation. The name Magu does not only end with me and the publication caused a whole lot of trauma for my lineage,” Magu said.

While being cross examined by counsel to the defendant, (Sun Newspapers), Charles Enwelunta, Magu said his wife is not a party in the suit he filed against the defendant.

“Are you sure you read the story very well?” Enwelunta asked Magu.

“Yes I read it over an over again and they did not say DSS was investigating my wife,” Magu said.

Enwelunta: Which arm of the government is supposed to confirm your appointment?

Magu: The Senate.

Enwelunta :You boasted that so far you have been able to secure 200 convictions.

Magu: Yes

Enwelunta : How many times were you presented to the Senate for confirmation?

Magu: Twice

Enwelunta : Can you tell this court why you were rejected?

Magu: They are in a better position to tell you why they rejected me. I have been there for three years and Nigerians are watching.

Enwelunta : Do you know Inda Sule Moses, Lawal Mammah, Najeeb Iman and Adebayo Adeleke Rafiu?

Magu: Yes, we all faced the Senate at the same time for confirmation.

Enwelunta : Are you not worried that they were all cleared except you?

Magu: It does not worry or bother me that l was rejected twice. If you are working they won’t confirm you.

Enwelunta : Do you think some forces are trying to remove you?

Magu: That’s not important.

Enwelunta : So the Senate did not find you confirmable?

Magu : Yes

The presiding Judge, Justice Doris Okuwobi adjourned the matter until Feb. 28, 2019 for further proceedings.