How corruption triggered Nigeria’s security challenges – ICPC boss

The ICPC chairman spoke when he received the Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Ahmed Audi.

He stressed the commission’s desire to work with NSCDC in tackling the problems bedeviling the nation because of the critical link between corruption and insecurity.

Owasanoye said that the synergy between the two agencies was necessary for national interest as information and intelligence gathering would help in combating corruption.

He added that this would reduce the tendency to criminality in the country.

The ICPC boss said that the commission was willing to help in capacity building for the officers and also to share knowledge on asset management and value with NSCDC.

Earlier, the NSCDC’s C-G stated that all corruption cases involving officers of the corps would be transferred to the ICPC for further action.

“NSCDC will discontinue with the high-profile corruption cases before it to allow ICPC that has the mandate and technical know-how to handle,’’ he said.

Audi also solicited the support of the commission in the training of NSCDC personnel, adding that the ICPC was better placed to train officers on investigation techniques and intelligence gathering.

He said that the personnel were now aware of corruption and its associated risk following the introduction of the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) in the corps by ICPC.