The wave of looting that started after the #ENDSARS protests in Lagos has got to the Federal Capital Territory, as thugs in Abuja are making moves to break into a warehouse around the UTC market, Area 10, Garki.

Residents of the are reportedly apprehensive as police operatives in the FCT fire gunshots and teargas in the air to prevent hoodlums from attacking the warehouse located around the Cyprian Ekwensi building and the UTC market.

The warehouse reportedly houses COVID-19 palliatives.

A witness, Segun Stickers said the market and the big shopping plaza in the area had been shut down.

He said, “We are presently locked inside the UTC market. The police are firing gunshots and tear gas to stave off the attack by the hoodlums who were trying to loot the COVID-19 palliatives kept in a warehouse here.

“Many people were injured while trying to escape attack by the hoodlums and the whole area is in turmoil. ”

Confirming the development, the Federal Capital Territory police spokesperson, ASP Mariam Yusuf, said the police were deployed at the market and other public infrastructure to prevent hoodlums from looting.

Today in Jos, Plateau State, residents of Bukuru area of the state made away with COVID-19 palliative stored in a warehouse around the area.

In the last 48 hours, a similar incident had happened in Lagos, Kwara, Osun, Cross River and other states.