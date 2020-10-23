The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the angry youths trooped out in their hundreds to the moribund Cocoa-Ceramic Industry in Ede where the palliatives were stored.

Some of the items carted away include beans, noodles, sugar, salt, garri, rice, pastas among other items. There were no attempt to stop them.

Mr Mufu Akano, one of the youths who spoke to NAN, said he is happy to be among those who will go home “with what belongs to us”.

Akano noted that the food palliatives which were supposed to be distributed to residents in the state were locked up in a safe haven for some unexplained reasons and agenda which he considered “evil”.

He commended the zeal and efrontry of the looters, including some commercial motorcyclists and drivers of some private vehicles who joined in the looting.