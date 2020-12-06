Agbazuere was suspended after he was seen in a viral video dancing and spraying wads of naira on the eccentric pastor while blasting music in his office.

The state government announced the suspension of the Chief of Staff in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Chris Ezem on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

The statement reads, “Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the immediate suspension from office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. ACB Agbazuere”.

Governor Ikpeazu appointed Agbazuere as his Chief of Staff on November 5, 2019.

Until his appointment, he was the General Manager of the Abia State Passenger Insurance Manifest and Safety Scheme.