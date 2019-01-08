The Federal Government has reportedly reached an agreement with the leaders of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in a meeting between both parties in Abuja on Monday, January 7, 2019.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, ASUU National President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi said union's National Executive Committee (NEC)will review its decision based on the Federal Government commitment.

According to Premium Times, Ogunyemi said the strike could only be called off after the NEC meeting. He however, did not state when the meeting will hold.

“We have had an extensive session, looking at all the issues.

”In view of this, the government has promised to reach us as soon as possible with a written proposal on those areas we need further consultations. And when we receive that, we shall treat accordingly and get back to the appropriate quarters,” Ogunyemi said.

Also speaking after the meeting, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige said the government has reached an agreement with the striking lecturers.

He added that the accountant general and the ministry of finance have confirmed with evidence that N15.4 billion had been released to public universities.

According to Premium Times, Ngige also said President Buhari has approved N20 billion to offset the outstanding arrears of the 2009 to 2012 verified earnings in the universities, adding that earned allowances will be released to ASUU as soon as the process is completed.

The labour Minister also said the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan had an agreement to fund Nigerian Universities with N220 billion annually for six years starting from 2009.

He, however, said that the government would look for resources to meet the commitment adding that ASUU had been offered some token to show good faith.

Public Universities have been shut down since Sunday, November 4, 2018 as ASUU insists strike won't be suspended if government fails to meet its demands.