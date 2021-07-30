Gov Okowa charges commissioners to work for united Delta

The governor also advised the commissioners to avoid issues that would breed distrust, exclusion and resentment among the people, saying that they emerged through a rigorous selection process that was necessary, especially as the administration entered a critical phase in its tenure.

He congratulated them and said that Delta was breaking the frontiers of female representation in government with the appointment of seven female commissioners and 17 Vice Chairmen of local government councils as well as other statutory positions of responsibility in governance.

"With today’s swearing-in, we have concluded the process of reconstituting the State Executive Council that was dissolved a little over two months ago.

"With two more female commissioners, the State Executive Council now has a total of seven women, further extending the frontiers of female representation in this government.

"Clearly, Delta State is breaking new grounds in this regard. To all the commissioners, it is my hope that you will justify the confidence that has been reposed in you with this appointment," Okowa said.

He stated that his administration had made significant breakthroughs in its quest to build a stronger Delta standing on the tripod of Prosperity, Peace and Progress.

He averred that his administration had successfully anchored the entrepreneurship development programmes with over 100,000 youths being empowered to become self-employed and employers of labour.

The governor urged the commissioners to brace up and work towards achieving the administration’s set targets within the remaining period of his term in office.

"With less than two years to the terminal date of this administration, every remaining minute counts as we strive to deliver on our goals and promises to the good people of Delta State.

"From our novel entrepreneurship development programmes to the massive infrastructure investment in the State, especially in the riverside communities, we have sustained our efforts to leave a legacy of a strong, united and prosperous state.

"And, these efforts are being acknowledged by those who understand what development is all about," he said.

He told the people that his administration still had more grounds to cover in tackling the problems of youth unemployment, widespread poverty and social cohesion, saying "it is going to take all of us talking together, planning together and working together to change the current narrative in many of our communities.

"As you commence your stewardship today, I want to leave you with some leadership principles that are vital to your success.

"You must make it a priority to align yourself and your ideas to the key policy thrusts of this administration.

"An idea may be good in and of itself, but may not be very relevant to the focus of this administration. Hence, it is imperative that as commissioners, you are constantly in tune with the direction we are headed in order to make a quick success of your work."

Okowa urged the commissioners to promote unity in the diversity in the state and to work towards peaceful coexistence in the state.

According to him, as commissioners, you must promote diversity in your utterances and actions; it is important that you develop a work environment devoid of mutual suspicion, distrust, exclusion and resentment.

"This administration is passionate in the belief that the stability, peaceful coexistence and prosperity of the State depends on our ability to run an all-inclusive government.

"Hence, you must be good ambassadors of this administration by ensuring that your work environment is such that empowers people to be free to express themselves, contribute meaningfully and maximise their potential.

"In short, one that gives them a sense of belonging and a healthy self-esteem.

"In order for you to succeed, you must insist on the highest standards in service delivery. For that to happen, you must be a person of excellence. Excellence is not an accident; it is a choice.

"You are a person of excellence if you do not settle for average or rationalize mediocrity but will strive to deliver the highest quality service even if at great personal expense.

"Excellence also means to be purpose-driven, process-driven and people-driven. When your staff/associates see excellence in you, they will aspire to attain that standard.

"Always bear in mind that as a leader, people don’t do what you tell them but what they see you do. I trust that you will commit to leading by example as you begin your tenures today," the governor stressed.

Responding on behalf of the new commissioners, Prof. Muoboghare thanked God for the appointment and appreciated the governor for finding them worthy to serve.