Fuel scarcity: FRSC decries carrying fuel in gallons on journeys

Umar, who was commenting on the current fuel shortage in some parts of the country, said that making prompt reports of such cases to appropriate quarters would discourage the practice by some drivers.

According to him, such a step will also help in averting tragedy on the highways.

He said that the advice became necessary because of the current fuel scarcity that could lead to some drivers conveying stored fuel in gallons when embarking on journeys.

“The FRSC totally rejects and discourages drivers carrying fuel in their vehicles to prevent mishaps and unnecessary loss of lives on the highways,” the commander said.

Umar appealed to motorists to exercise tolerance as the current fuel scarcity would not last forever.