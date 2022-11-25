RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fuel scarcity: FRSC decries carrying fuel in gallons on journeys

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has asked passengers to report commercial drivers carrying petrol in gallons to its officials in order to avert loss of lives in the event of accidents.

Umar, who was commenting on the current fuel shortage in some parts of the country, said that making prompt reports of such cases to appropriate quarters would discourage the practice by some drivers.

According to him, such a step will also help in averting tragedy on the highways.

He said that the advice became necessary because of the current fuel scarcity that could lead to some drivers conveying stored fuel in gallons when embarking on journeys.

“The FRSC totally rejects and discourages drivers carrying fuel in their vehicles to prevent mishaps and unnecessary loss of lives on the highways,” the commander said.

Umar appealed to motorists to exercise tolerance as the current fuel scarcity would not last forever.

He also warned drivers against indiscriminate parking of vehicles on the road when buying fuel, so as not cause traffic gridlock.

