He made the call when he hosted the Commandant, Army War College, Maj. Gen. Charles Ofoche, in Abuja on Thursday.

Oyeyemi said that FRSC had enjoyed much support from the army in terms of capacity building of its personnel and needed more of such assistance.

Capacity-building is very critical. We will not be here today if we have not passed through different levels of training.

When we talk about inter-agency cooperation, we have one of the best relationships with the Nigerian Army,Navy and Air Force, he said.

He expressed appreciation to the Chief of Defence Staff for granting the corps, opportunities in the usage of some facilities for training of its officers.

Earlier, Ofoche said that the army had enjoyed some level of synergy with the corps which was geared toward nation-building.

According to him, nation-building is a big task that every individual should participate in for a better society.

Ofoche said that with more collaboration, most of the issues faced could be better addressed if relevant agencies understood what the problems were and found solutions to them.

He, however, said that the army war college was conceived to train operational level commanders for the army and the nation.