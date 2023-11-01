ADVERTISEMENT
FG to close Third Mainland Bridge for 5 weeks repair

News Agency Of Nigeria

FG to close Third Mainland Bridge for 5 weeks repair
FG to close Third Mainland Bridge for 5 weeks repair [Twitter/@BoluAdeosun

A statement by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, said that the repairs would start from Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

“The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works wish to inform the motoring public that it has perfected plans to carry out comprehensive repairs of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

“In view of the above, the motoring public is hereby notified that the repair works will begin with the ramps connecting Oworonshoki to Adekunle and Lagos-Island (Adeniji Adele) to Adekunle simultaneously.

“Consequently, the two ramps mentioned above will be closed to traffic by 7.00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, for five weeks.

“Motorists are, therefore, advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials by obeying and observing all diversions as directed. They are encouraged to use the alternative routes as attached,” she said.

The controller in a traffic advisory urged motorists to comply with traffic rules, adding that traffic officers would be deployed at all diversion routes for effective monitoring, management and control.

Kesha said tow trucks and vehicles would also be deployed for prompt removal of distressed vehicles and trucks.

She attached a traffic management plan for seamless movement during the emergency repairs of the Third Mainland Bridge.

Motorists coming from Iyana-Oworo on the Mainland and going to Adekunle were advised to avoid the Third Mainland and use alternative routes.

Likewise, the ones coming from the Island on the Adeniji side going to Adekunle should use alternative routes because there will not be access to Adekunle.

News Agency Of Nigeria

