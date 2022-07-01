RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG reappoints Oniha as DG, as DMO releases Sukuk rental payment calender

The Federal Government has reappointed patience Oniha as Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO) for another five years. .

DMO’s Director-General, Patience Oniha.
Oniha announced her reappointment in a tweet on DMO’s verified twitter handle on Friday.

She thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for reposing confidence in her, while promising to rededicate herself to service to the country.

She said, “I have officially been re-appointed as the Director-General of the DMO.

“Special appreciation to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government for this grand opportunity once more.

“I remain committed to providing exceptional leadership and building on the growth of DMO.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oniha, an economist and a chattered accountant , began her career at Icon Limited Merchant Bankers in 1986.

After years in the private sector, she made a career move to the public sector when she joined the DMO in 2008 as Director, Market Development Department.

She was first appointed director-general of DMO on July 1, 2017.

Meanwhile, the DMO has released the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Sukuk Rental Payment Calendar.

According to the calendar, there is the 16.47 per cent FGN Sukuk 2024, issued on Sept. 26, 2017, which has Maturity Date as Sept. 26, 2024, and Rental Payment Dates as March 26 and Sept. 26.

Also on the calendar is the 15.74 FGN Sukuk 2025, issued on Dec. 28, 2018, with Maturity Date as Dec. 28, 2025, and Rental Payment Dates as June 28 and Dec. 28.

There is also the 11.20 per cent FGN Sukuk 2027, issued on June 16, 2020, with Maturity Date as June 16, 2027, and Rental Payment Dates as Dec. 16 and June 16.

The last item on the calendar is the 13.00 per cent FGN Sukuk 2031, issued on Dec. 29, 2021, with Maturity Date as Dec. 29, 2031, while Rental Payment Dates are June 29 and Dec. 29.

