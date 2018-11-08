Feel free to operate in Ghana, President Akufo-Addo assures Nigerians

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana has assured Nigerians in his country of freedom to operate their businesses without harassment.

Akufo-Addo said this on Wednesday while receiving President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Envoy to Ghana, led by Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Geofrey Onyeama.

The assurance is sequel to attacks on some Nigerian traders in Ghana in July and subsequent closure of shops owned or run by Nigerians.

He urged Nigerians to go about their normal businesses in Ghana.

“As far as the traders are concerned, the shops are re-opened; people are back to work.

“Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act will never be applicable to ECOWAS citizens; so people can get on with their normal lives.

“The Nigerian High Commissioner also played a very active role in bringing the matter to a satisfactory conclusion,” Akufo-Addo said.

The Ghanaian president also said that the two countries would continue to cooperate with each other, given their long history.

For his part, Onyeama, who corroborated Akufo-Addo’s remarks on the resolution, urged Nigerians in Ghana to return to their legitimate businesses.

“Nigerian traders had been facing some challenges, especially, in Kumasi where their shops had been locked and there were some level of harassment.

“The process of addressing that had been on-going right from the moment the problem broke out.

“The foreign Minister of Ghana came to Nigeria and made it clear that the president was determined to have this matter resolved; Nigerians should have no problem doing business in Ghana.

“During the United Nations General Assembly, President Buhari met with President Akufo-Addo and the matter has now been satisfactorily the resolved,’’ Onyeama said.