Fayose's harassment is shameful and undemocratic - Dankwambo

Gombe state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo has described the alleged harassment of Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose as shameful and undemocratic.

Dankwambo took to his Twitter account on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at about 7 PM to react to the alleged harassment barely three days to the Ekiti state governorship election.

The governor noted that after speaking with the Ekiti state governor, who briefed him of the harassment by security operatives, he's convinced the act is shameful and undemocratic.

"Just got off the phone with my brother, Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State. He has briefed me of the ongoing harassment by security operatives. What is happening in Ekiti state is shameful and undemocratic," he tweeted.'

Dankwambo also said, "the attempt by the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress to subvert the will of the people on Saturday in Ekiti will be resisted."

Governor Ayo Fayose had also alleged that the security personnel stationed at the entrance of the Government House were shooting indiscriminately.

The Governor said the move was to stop the PDP from holding its victory walk.

Why do we need 30,000 police officers in Ekiti? Dankwambo asks

In the same vein, Dankwambo faulted the moves by the Nigerian police to dedicate 30,00 officers for the Ekiti state election on July 14, 2018.

He said: "If we strengthen our public institutions to be effective and independent, we won’t be needing 30,000 Police Officers and 4,000 soldiers to ensure a free, fair and credible election."

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris has warned men and officers of the Ekiti state police command not to help politicians to manipulate results.

Idris also said that the responsibility of the police includes ensuring that the will of the voters prevail during elections.