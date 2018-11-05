Pulse.ng logo
Fayose says FG planning to increase fuel price to N185

Fayose says FG planning to increase fuel price to N185

Fayose also warned the government not to increase the price of fuel because many Nigerians are suffering.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fayose says FG planning to increase fuel price to N185 play

Governor Ayo Fayose

(The Nation)

Former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose has alleged that the Federal Government is  planning to increase the pump price of fuel from N145 to N185 in 2019.

According to Daily Post, the former Governor said that the government is delaying the increase because of the effect it will have on the 2019 elections.

Fayose also warned the government not to increase the price of fuel because many Nigerians are suffering.

He added that “Nigerians have suffered enough in the hands of the APC government and won’t accept any further upward review of petrol pump price.

“They are delaying the increment till March because of its effects on the February 2019 elections.”

The ‘excuse’

Fayose also described as an old excuse, the claim by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) that maintaining the pump price of fuel at the current rate of N145 is unrealistic.

According to Daily Post, NNPC boss, Maikanti Baru told a Senate investigative committee that the corporation set up a $1.05 billion Support Fund to cushion the difference (N40) in the landing cost of the imported fuel and the actual pump price.

The Senate committee is reportedly investigating the NNPC for allegedly setting up the support fund without the National Assembly’s appropriation.

Fayose also wondered why the NNPC will go ahead to spend the $1.05 billion without remitting the money in the government’s account first.

ALSO READ: Fayose speaks on presentation of attestation of result to Buhari

“Nigerians are suffering. Millions of jobs have been lost and even many of those still employed are not gainfully employed. The federal government must not add to the burden of the suffering masses by increasing the pump price of petrol as being planned,” he added.

Former Governor Ayo Fayose was released from Ikoyi Prison on Monday, October 29, 2018, after his arraignment in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He is being accused of receiving money illegally to fund his 2014 governorship campaign from the Office of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki.

