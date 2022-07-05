Fayemi swears in Agbede as new Head of Service

Fayemi, at the inauguration ceremony on Monday, admonished Agbede to sustain government transformation agenda in the civil service.

The governor charged the new HoS to justify the confidence reposed in him by aligning with government policies and programmes.

He urged the new HoS to sustain the feat of his predecessors and use his experience in the public service to demonstrate capacity in rallying all civil servants behind the incoming administration.

Fayemi disclosed that his administration had institutionalised a process driven structure to ensure merit in emergence of best officers into top civil service positions.

This, he maintained, was part of his administration’s commitment to transparency in corporate governance.

Fayemi said the seamless and rancour-free transition between the former HoS and the new one, has further reinforced his administration’s quest for professionalism, due process and deliberate intention to restore values, dignity and honour into the civil service.

He commended the immediate past HoS, particularly for making appreciable progress in reforming the civil service for effective service delivery.

“I enjoin the newly appointed Head of Service to justify the confidence reposed in him, and align with the state government policies and programmes as boldly and expressly enunciated in our 5-pillar agenda.

“It is also expected that he would be a source of stability for the incoming administration.

“You are inheriting a very active public service that has keyed into the vision of this administration. I expect you to hit the ground running and make your impact felt.

“The restoration agenda is a continuous task that must be done. You are expected to sustain the transformation agenda, especially as it relates to the civil service.

“I know you to possess the capacity to think outside the box and no time calls for that ability more than now when a lot is expected from you in building a 21st century civil service.”

Responding, the new HoS commended the governor for his passion towards the development of the service through reforms and transformation strategies.

He promised to work with the government in providing an enabling environment for Ekiti workforce and ensure prudent utilisation of the available resources in providing service to the people of the state.

The ceremony was attended by the State Deputy Governor, Mr Bisi Egbeyemi; Speaker, State House of Assembly, Mr Funminiyi Afuye; Secretary to the State Government, Folusho Daramola; two former deputy governors, Surveyor Abiodun Aluko and Chief Paul Alabi.