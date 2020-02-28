In view of the unabating challenges in the nation’s power sector, the Federal Government has been advised to embrace a newly launched solar solution – ‘solarkiosk’ to bridge the gap of power generation and distribution.

The Solarkiosk, a German-engineered innovation by Stormberg Power, is said to be particularly useful in powering hospitals and other important facilities especially in the ongoing efforts to rebuild the North East.

Energy expert, Otunba Babatunde Morakinyo, believes that embracing the new technology would help Nigeria attain target seven of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The SDGs 7 targets that: "By 2030, enhance international cooperation to facilitate access to clean energy research and technology, including renewable energy, energy efficiency and advanced and cleaner fossil-fuel technology, and promote investment in energy infrastructure and clean energy technology".

According to Morakinyo, the introduction of the Solarkiosk was borne out of the passion to improve the standards of living for Nigerians using sustainable energy solutions.

He stressed that the company was poised to delivering power solutions that are devoid of pollution while delivering efficient power to Nigeria.

He added that the immediate focus of the company was to immediately power the provision of essential communal services to areas previously affected by insurgency without further degradation to an already fragile climate system.

“The kiosks are designed to serve several purposes ranging from scalable mobile clinics, mobile kitchen, community centres and mini-banking unit, among others," he said.

“The solar-powered kiosks are not just a product but an innovation to contribute to help fast-track the rebuilding process of North-East Nigeria.

“In addition, this innovation provides an advantage by protecting our ozone layer from further depletion from pollution.

“It is my belief that this will go a long way in helping Nigeria realize the Goal 7 of the SDGs as we move closer to the year 2030 deadline,” he said.

He disclosed that the company had provided renewable energy solutions to some critical government infrastructure including five Airports in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port-Harcourt, and Enugu through collaboration with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

Morakinyo said that the kiosks were already set to be deployed to development agencies, corporate bodies and governments across all tiers and for any intervention in the North East.

He, therefore, advised governments and development agencies at all levels to embrace the solution.