Ex-DSS boss, Daura begged me to support Buhari – Fayose

Ex-DSS boss, Daura begged me to support Buhari – Fayose

Fayose also called on the PDP leadership to accord Governors in the party more respect.

  • Published:
Ekiti State's Governor Ayodele Fayose

Ekiti State's Governor Ayodele Fayose

(The Nation)

Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose has revealed how the former Department of State Services (DSS) boss, Lawal Daura allegedly tried to convince him to support President Buhari.

Fayose said this while speaking at a party organised for him by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum.

According to Daily Post, the outgoing Ekiti state Governor said that he rejected Daura’s offer on two occasions.

He also called on the PDP leadership to accord Governors in the party more respect.

“If I had agreed to the proposal and operated like a bat, who has the features of an animal and a bird, they would not have attempted to muzzle me. I am not one of those that would be silenced or who will go and take over under his wife’s bed because some people want to play God.

“I cannot deceive you, I can fight but rather than fight the PDP, I will deploy my energy to fight those holding our country hostage and retarding its growth by their incapability. The time is up for them and they know this.

ALSO READ: Fayose's N1.3B fraud case with the EFCC explained

“The governors are institutions on their own and they must be accorded the necessary respect and recognition. When there is a need to get these governors to contribute money to meet some needs, they will contribute. But when there is a need to let them express their views and preferences, they will be accused of trying to impose, that must stop.”

Ayo Fayose’s tenure as Governor of Ekiti state will end on October 16, 2018.

