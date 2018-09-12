news

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has notified the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that he'll turn himself in at the anti-graft agency's office immediately his second term expires on October 16.

The Ekiti governor has long been the subject of investigations by the agency for financial misconducts but could not be prosecuted due to the immunity he enjoys as governor. The governor has now offered to report himself to the EFCC to answer questions the agency might have for him.

In a letter personally signed by the governor and dated September 10, 2018, he accused the agency of carrying out several actions against him including freezing his accounts and attempting to secure temporary forfeiture of his properties.

He notified the EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu, of his decision to turn himself in for questioning at the agency's office at 1pm on October 16.

The letter read, "Several and serial actions of your commission for some time now, including but not limited to freezing of my accounts and attempts to secure temporary forfeiture of my properties, are indicative of the commission's desire to have me clarify some issues or answer some questions but for the immunity I enjoy under Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution as the sitting Governor of Ekiti State.

"I wish to inform you that my term of office pursuant to which I enjoy immunity against investigation and prosecution under the above provision shall lapse by effluxion of time on Monday 15th October, 2018.

"As a responsible citizen of our great country, who believes in the rule of law, I wish to inform you of my decision to make myself available in your office on Tuesday, 16th October, 2018 at 1pm to clarify issues or answer questions within my knowledge.

"Kindly confirm the suitability of the above date or indicate by return, the commission's convenient date."

In the image of the letter that was posted on Fayose's official Twitter account (@GovAyoFayose) on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, the letter has already been stamped by the office of the EFCC chairman.

— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Fayose to hand over to Fayemi on October 16

At the end of his second term as Ekiti governor, Fayose will officially transfer power of office to governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, the man he defeated in 2014 while he was chasing his own second term.

Fayemi defeated Fayose's deputy and candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Kolapo Olusola, aka Eleka, in the state's July 14 gubernatorial election as he won 197,459 votes to his opponent's 178,121 votes.

Fayose has attacked Fayemi, President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives' Congress (APC) over the conduct of the state's election which he alleged was marred by violence and illegal vote-buying.