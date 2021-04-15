RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EU condemns terrorist attack on Damasak, says humanitarian crisis looms

The European (EU) has condemned the latest terror attack on Damasak town of Borno, Northeastern Nigeria, warning that it can trigger a humanitarian crisis if immediate actions are not taken to provide urgent needs.

Boko Haram terrorists have killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions from their communities in the past 11 years [TheCable]

The EU made this known in a statement on Thursday signed by its Commissioner for Crisis Management, Mr Janez Lenarčič at its headquarters in Brussels.

The statement, which was issued in Abuja by Mr Modestus Chukwulaka, the Press Officer to the Delegation of the EU to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS, said the EU also expressed deep concern over impending humanitarian crisis.

“The EU strongly condemns such attacks and calls on all parties to respect International Humanitarian Law and to safeguard human rights.

“All parties should allow people caught in violence to move freely to safe places and should facilitate unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need.

“Violence is the main driver of food insecurity in Nigeria, where there are currently over nine million people who require urgent food assistance,” it said.

It further said that the EU was following with deep concern the recurrent violent attacks by non-state armed groups against the people of the area.

The life and security of civilians, it said, were in danger, stressing that humanitarian premises have been destroyed, while humanitarian workers were being deliberately targeted.

The statement added that “because of the recent increase of violence in Northeast Nigeria, hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people will be left without assistance in an area where humanitarian assistance was already struggling to reach all those in need”.

