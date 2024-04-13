FG says only banks will issue new national ID card to applicants

The body tasked with the assignment, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), made the announcement in a post on its official Twitter (now X) handle on Friday, April 12, 2024.

This is coming barely a week after the commission launched an enhanced national identity card layered with payment capabilities and social service features.

The new card was a brainchild of a collaborative effort between NIMC, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBSS).

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, NIMC assured Nigerians that it's working with NIBBS to deliver the cards to applicants without much hassle.

It, however, stated that applicants need to request their cards with their National Identification Number (NIN) by exploring the self-service online portal, NIMC offices, or their respective banks.

“The card will be issued through the applicants’ respective banks in line with existing protocols with the issuance of the Debit/Credit cards.

“The card will be powered by the AFRIGO card scheme, an indigenous scheme powered by NIBSS.

“The card can be picked up by holders at the designated centre or delivered to the applicants at the requested location at an extra cost to be borne by the applicants,” the update read.

ADVERTISEMENT

NIMC had said the enhanced card aims to address the demand for physical identification, enabling cardholders to prove their identity and access government and private social services.