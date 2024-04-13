ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG says only banks will issue new national ID card to applicants

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Federal Government recently launched an enhanced national identity card designed to cater to citizens' several needs.

FG says only banks will issue new national ID card to applicants
FG says only banks will issue new national ID card to applicants

Recommended articles

The body tasked with the assignment, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), made the announcement in a post on its official Twitter (now X) handle on Friday, April 12, 2024.

This is coming barely a week after the commission launched an enhanced national identity card layered with payment capabilities and social service features.

The new card was a brainchild of a collaborative effort between NIMC, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBSS).

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, NIMC assured Nigerians that it's working with NIBBS to deliver the cards to applicants without much hassle.

It, however, stated that applicants need to request their cards with their National Identification Number (NIN) by exploring the self-service online portal, NIMC offices, or their respective banks.

“The card will be issued through the applicants’ respective banks in line with existing protocols with the issuance of the Debit/Credit cards.

“The card will be powered by the AFRIGO card scheme, an indigenous scheme powered by NIBSS.

“The card can be picked up by holders at the designated centre or delivered to the applicants at the requested location at an extra cost to be borne by the applicants,” the update read.

ADVERTISEMENT

NIMC had said the enhanced card aims to address the demand for physical identification, enabling cardholders to prove their identity and access government and private social services.

The new card is also expected to promote inclusion for disenfranchised Nigerians, empower citizens, as well as encourage increased participation in nation-building endeavours.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My govt has come to break the chains that have held Rivers behind - Fubara

My govt has come to break the chains that have held Rivers behind - Fubara

23 inmates bag university degrees at Enugu Custodial Centre

23 inmates bag university degrees at Enugu Custodial Centre

Police arrest officer who threatened civilians with AK-47 in viral video

Police arrest officer who threatened civilians with AK-47 in viral video

FG says only banks will issue new national ID card to applicants

FG says only banks will issue new national ID card to applicants

Matawalle blasts northern elders who said electing Tinubu was a mistake

Matawalle blasts northern elders who said electing Tinubu was a mistake

David Ombugadu rejects offer to become PDP national chairman

David Ombugadu rejects offer to become PDP national chairman

Suspected Yoruba nation agitators invade Oyo govt secretariat in army uniform

Suspected Yoruba nation agitators invade Oyo govt secretariat in army uniform

Nigeria becomes first country to introduce new meningitis vaccine - WHO

Nigeria becomes first country to introduce new meningitis vaccine - WHO

Police, JAMB warn UTME candidates against patronising fake websites

Police, JAMB warn UTME candidates against patronising fake websites

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu appeals for peace in Africa and global trouble spots

Here’s why increase in electricity tariff won’t affect you [Channels TV]

This is unreasonable - Labour Party asks FG to reconsider electricity tariff hike

NUC doesn't plan to shut Plateau University over certificate saga – Registrar

NUC doesn't plan to shut Plateau University over certificate saga – Registrar

VP Shettima arrives in Maiduguri for Eid-el-Fitr celebration [Presidency]

VP Shettima arrives in Maiduguri for Eid-el-Fitr celebration