Enugu police lose 4 operatives in fresh gunmen attack

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Enugu Police Command has confirmed the killing of four operatives during gunmen attack on Iwollo Police Division on Tuesday.

Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mohammed Aliyu. (NAN)
The command’s Spokesman, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.

Ndukwe stated that the assailants attacked the station in large numbers at about 4am, killed the operatives and set some sections of the station ablaze.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, had visited the station with his management team and operational/tactical commanders for an on-the-spot assessment.

“The hoodlums opened fire on police operatives on duty, but were gallantly resisted and in the ensuing gun duel, several of the assailants escaped with bullet injuries.

“Unfortunately, four police operatives, who sustained severe gunshot injuries, were later confirmed dead in the hospital,’’ he stated.

Ndukwe further stated that the commissioner had condoled with the family and relations of the deceased.

“The commissioner has ordered that the already launched discreet investigation be intensified to fish out the assailants and their cohorts.

“He further appeals to law abiding residents of the state to promptly volunteer useful information that will assist the command in the investigation.

“He also calls on them, especially operators of medical facilities in the state, to promptly report to the police any person(s) found with gunshot injuries,’’ Ndukwe stated.

NAN recalls that yet-to-be identified gunmen shot and killed two policemen during the April 21 attack on Adani Police Station.

