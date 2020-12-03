The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has ordered immediate investigations into a suit purportedly challenging the legality of the States’ Judicial Panel of Inquiry, investigating allegations by citizens against police officers.

During the nationwide protests against the extra-judicial activities of operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in October, state governments set up judicial panels to investigate police brutality cases in the country.

But on Thursday, December 3, 2020, the Nigeria Police Force filed a lawsuit at the Federal High Court to stop the activities of states' Judicial Panels of Inquiry.

The force argued that state governments do not have the powers to investigate the activities of the police.

However, in a statement by the Force on Thursday, Adamu has dissociated the Force Management Team from the suit and has also ordered investigations into the alleged role of the Force Legal Section on the matter.

The statement further said that the Force Legal Officer has been queried and may face further sanctions if found guilty of dereliction of duty.

The statement reads, “The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has directed immediate investigations into a suit purportedly challenging the legality of the States’ Judicial Panel of Inquiry, investigating allegations by citizens against officers of the defunct SARS.

“The IGP, who gave the order on the heels of trending reports in the media, today 3rd December, 2020, expressed the disapproval of the Force Management Team on the matter and ordered investigations into the alleged role of the Force Legal Section including its Head.

“Meanwhile, the Force Legal Officer has been queried and may face further sanctions if found guilty of dereliction of duty.

“The IGP reiterates the commitment of the Force to fulfilling all its obligations with regards to the disbandment of the defunct SARS, the ongoing Judicial Panels and all other police reforms.”

Since the panels of inquiry were set up, victims of police brutality across the country have been fielding petitions against former SARS operatives.