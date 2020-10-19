Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has announced that the state government would establish a Special Victims’ Support Fund for the payment of monetary compensation to deserving victims of police brutality or related extra-judicial killings in the state.

The governor made the announcement in Asaba while inaugurating an eight-member Judicial Panel of Enquiry into police brutality and other human rights abuses in the state.

He said that the constitution of the panel is in line with the directive of the National Economic Council (NEC) headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and charged the body to bring justice to victims.

Okowa said that it is unfortunate that those empowered to protect Nigerians are killing and brutalising them, and urged the panel to unearth all human rights abuses by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force and deliver justice to the victims and succour to grieving families.

He also charged the panel to evolve ways that culprits of police brutality would be dealt with, and expressed optimism that the enquiry would bring about total reformation and transformation of the police force for the good of the country.

"Today, we earnestly commence the process of bringing about restitution and healing for countless number of Nigerians, particularly the youth, who have been victims of police brutality, extortion, unlawful detention, and/or extra-judicial killings.

"In the more than one week that the EndSARS protests began, the news media – conventional and online - have been inundated with tales of woes that innocent Nigerians have experienced in the hands of the now dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

"Some of the stories we have heard are heart-rending and it is unfathomable how these gruesome acts could have gone on unnoticed for years.

"Interestingly, the EndSARS protests were triggered by an event in Ughelli, Delta State. It is a tragedy that so many young lives have been brutalised and allegedly wasted at the hands of those who were supposed to protect and serve the people.

"I join my voice to that of the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, in apologizing for the failure of leadership to detect and address these anomalies early enough.

"Rising from its meeting last week, the National Executive Council, chaired by the Vice-President, directed the immediate establishment of State-based Judicial Panels of Enquiry across the country to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality or related extra-judicial killings. Today’s inauguration follows that directive," he said.

The governor listed the terms of reference for the enquiry and announced that the panel has an initial period of three months to carry out the assignment and submit its report, saying: "I wish to remind members of the panel that we are in a national emergency and, therefore, this assignment should be handled with the urgency that it requires.

"You are to hit the ground running given the unease and tension in the country. We need to calm frayed nerves and the only way we can do it is to take appropriate and immediate action.

"I therefore urge you to go the extra mile and be willing to make whatever sacrifices this job demands of you for the sake of the country and our beloved Delta State."

Okowa also appealed to protesters, saying "having made their voices loud and clear and having also made some very useful recommendations, it was in the best interest of the nation for them to give the leadership of the nation some time to process all the requests made.

"Many of our people live on daily income basis and this continued protest will not do our economy any good.

"As leaders of both national and sub-national governments, we have heard their demands and we will do everything possible to ensure that the demands are met.

"I thank them for the five-point recommendation and we are committed to ensuring that they are implemented.

"Never again will our people have to go through this type of abuse in the hands of those who are supposed to protect them."