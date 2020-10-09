President Muhammadu Buhari has finally reacted to the ongoing protest against police brutality in the country.

Nigerians renewed their agitations against unethical actions of the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) following an unconfirmed report that some officers killed a young Nigerian last Friday in Delta state and also made away with the deceased's vehicle.

Since the beginning of the week, Nigerian youths have been calling on federal government to disband SARS as they took to the streets to press home their demands.

Reacting to the protest, which got #ENDSARS trending on social media for a week, with celebrities joining the movement, President Buhari on Friday, October 9, 2020, said Nigerians should not doubt the efforts of his administration to reform the police.

The president said he regularly receives updates on the efforts to end police brutality and unethical conducts in the Nigeria Police Force.

He said, “I met again with the IGP tonight. Our determination to reform the police should never be in doubt. I am being briefed regularly on the reform efforts ongoing to end police brutality and unethical conduct, and ensure that the Police are fully accountable to the people”.

He added that he has instructed the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to address Nigerians' concerns and make sure erring officers are brought to book.

"The IG already has my firm instructions to conclusively address the concerns of Nigerians regarding these excesses, and ensure erring personnel are brought to justice. I appeal for patience and calm, even as Nigerians freely exercise their right to peacefully make their views known.

"The vast majority of men and women of the Nigeria Police Force are patriotic and committed to protecting the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians, and we will continue to support them to do their job", he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is making efforts to end police brutality. [Twitter/@NigeriaGov]

Buhari’s comment on the #ENDSARS protest came hours after Nigerian actress, Genevieve Nnaji called on the president to speak on the issue and act like a leader.

The actress said Buhari’s silence on police brutality is worrisome, adding that the president should order the police to stand down.