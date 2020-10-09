Nigerian actress, Genevieve Nnaji has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians on #ENDSARS, a protest against police brutality in the country.

In an open letter to the president on Friday, October 9, 2020, Genevieve narrated how her 13-year-old niece was assaulted by SARS operatives for carrying a laptop.

Worried about Buhari’s silence on the ongoing protest against police brutality, the actress asked the president to address Nigerians and order the police to stand down.

She said, “I urge you to speak to us because we are not mind readers. Your house is not in order and was far from stable. The people aren't being empowered, neither are they being protected”.

The actress also argued that the youths are no longer empowered because the Buhari-led administration has frustrated the entertainment and the technology industry.

She added that if there's an increase in crime rate, it's because of the increase in poverty in the country.

Nigerians renewed their agitations against police brutality on Saturday, October 3, 2020, after operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) allegedly killed a young man in Delta state and made away with his car.

As a unit of the Nigeria Police Force, SARS, which was established to address and kidnapping in the country, has on several occasion been linked to brutality, extortion and stigmatizing the youth as ‘yahoo boys’.

Nigerian youths has since Thursday been on the streets of Lagos protesting and demanding that the government scrap SARS as a police unit.