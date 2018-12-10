Magu vows EFCC will charge candidates with corruption cases to court before 2019 elections

news

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has vowed to prosecute all political candidates being investigated for corruption before the commencement of the 2019 general elections.

The anti-graft agency's boss disclosed this while speaking at the launching of Africa Youth Congress Against Corruption in Abuja, according to a report by Daily Trust.

"By the grace of God, all those candidates who have cases with us will be charged to court before the election. I don’t want to personalize it," he said.

Magu, however, said his agency cannot yet act on allegations of bribe-taking levelled against Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, because the case is in court.

"The case is in court and I would not want to comment on it," he said.

Last week, Magu disclosed that the anti-graft agency has recorded 246 convictions as at November 30, 2018. He also dismissed allegations that the agency is being used by the government in power to carry out witch hunts against the opposition.

"It is not a tool in the hands of anyone, government or individual, either. If your hands are clean, you can go to bed with your two eyes closed. We will never compromise our integrity," he said.

Magu called on the media and all critical stakeholders to actively support the agency to combat the problem of corruption which he said has become a 'hydra-headed problem'.