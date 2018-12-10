Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

EFCC will charge corrupt candidates to court before elections

Magu vows EFCC will charge candidates with corruption cases to court before 2019 elections

The EFCC boss said all candidates under probe will be charged to court.

  • Published:
EFCC will charge corrupt candidates to court before elections play EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu (Twitter/@officialEFCC)

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has vowed to prosecute all political candidates being investigated for corruption before the commencement of the 2019 general elections.

The anti-graft agency's boss disclosed this while speaking at the launching of Africa Youth Congress Against Corruption in Abuja, according to a report by Daily Trust.

"By the grace of God, all those candidates who have cases with us will be charged to court before the election. I don’t want to personalize it," he said.

Magu, however, said his agency cannot yet act on allegations of bribe-taking levelled against Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, because the case is in court.

"The case is in court and I would not want to comment on it," he said.

Last week, Magu disclosed that the anti-graft agency has recorded 246 convictions as at November 30, 2018. He also dismissed allegations that the agency is being used by the government in power to carry out witch hunts against the opposition.

"It is not a tool in the hands of anyone, government or individual, either. If your hands are clean, you can go to bed with your two eyes closed. We will never compromise our integrity," he said.

Magu called on the media and all critical stakeholders to actively support the agency to combat the problem of corruption which he said has become a 'hydra-headed problem'.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Trevor Noah's American show mocks Buhari, Nigeria over 'Jubril from...bullet
2 Unknown gunmen allegedly attack Fr. Ejike Mbaka in Enugubullet
3 Fr. Mbaka publicly apologises to Peter Obibullet

Related Articles

NBA President, Paul Usoro, arrives court for arraignment
NBA president says he won't resign because of charges
Buhari congratulates Nuhu Ribadu for winning global anti-corruption award
EFCC storms Doyin Okupe's residence
Alleged N1.4bn fraud: NBA President has a case to answer - EFCC
You have no powers to investigate Ganduje, court tells Kano Assembly
Allison-Madueke: We’ll comply with court order - Magu
Magu says EFCC winning war against corruption

Local

This is why Buhari rejected Electoral Amendment Bill
This is why President Buhari refused to sign Electoral Amendment Bill for the 4th time in 2 years
The lack of a school in her village ultimately led to the death of 13 year old Ochanya. Here is her story
Big Story: How 13-yr-old Ochanya died while seeking an education
Police attack Sowore's AAC supporters protesting in Lagos
Police attack, arrest Sowore's AAC supporters while protesting arrest of members
NBA President, Paul Usoro (SAN)
NBA President, Paul Usoro, arrives court for arraignment
X
Advertisement