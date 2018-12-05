Magu says EFCC winning war against corruption

news

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, believes that the anti-graft agency has made great strides in the country's war against corruption.

While speaking during an interactive session with media executives at the EFCC's Lagos zonal office on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, Magu disclosed that the introduction of special courts to try people suspected of engaging in corrupt acts has been a blessing to the war against graft.

He further disclosed that the anti-graft agency has recorded 246 convictions as at November 30, 2018.

He said, "I make bold to say that the Commission is winning the war against corruption. In terms of assets recovery/forfeiture, the Commission has secured quite a number of temporary or permanent forfeiture of properties and various sums of monies unlawfully acquired by persons of questionable character.

"The most recent of such final forfeiture, through the efforts of the Commission to the federal government last month, was the N1.9 Billion from Heritage Bank.

"In addition, the Commission keeps getting more global recognition for its daring efforts to sanitise the country. Several respectable international agencies have signed collaborative agreements with the Commission to tackle the menace of corruption."

The EFCC boss also dismissed allegations that the agency is being used by the government in power to carry out witch hunts against the opposition.

"It is not a tool in the hands of anyone, government or individual, either. If your hands are clean, you can go to bed with your two eyes closed. We will never compromise our integrity," he said.

Magu called on the media and all critical stakeholders to actively support the agency to combat the problem of corruption which he said has become a 'hydra-headed problem'.