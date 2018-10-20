EFCC will move Fayose to Lagos to face trial – Source

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

A source in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed that former Governor Ayo Fayose may be relocated to Lagos to stand trial.

According to the source who spoke to The Nation, Fayose has been served with the charges against him and his trial notice.

EFCC’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren also said that “Fayose has been served with charges alongside his company, Spotless.”

Fayose in EFCC custody

The former Governor has been in EFCC’s custody since he surrendered himself on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

The anti-graft agency also obtained an order from a Federal High Court mandating it to keep Fayose for 14 days.

Dasuki loot

The Governor Gov is being investigated for allegedly receiving N1.3 billion from the office of former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

The EFCC source said “We have preferred charges against Fayose at a Federal High Court in Lagos.

“He will be prosecuted for receiving N1.299 billion and $5.3 million from ONSA through a former minister, Musiliu Obanikoro.

“Although the illicit cash was released for the 2014 governorship campaign of Fayose, it was diverted to acquiring properties.

ALSO READ: Fayose begs EFCC for extra mattress to sleep comfortably inside holding cell

“The minister flew N1.299 billion in cash in two flights to Akure Airport for Fayose, and it was Agbele who received the slush funds from Obanikoro.

“While Fayose admitted knowing Obanikoro, he told his interrogators that he did not collect $5.3 million from the ex-minister.

“The EFCC will relocate Fayose from Abuja to Lagos either on Saturday or Sunday for the trial.”