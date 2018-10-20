Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

EFCC source says Fayose will be relocated to Lagos for trial

EFCC will move Fayose to Lagos to face trial – Source

According to the source, Fayose has been served with the charges against him and his trial notice.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
EFCC will move Fayose to Lagos to face trial – Source play

Former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose

(Leadership)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

A source in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed that former Governor Ayo Fayose may be relocated to Lagos to stand trial.

According to the source who spoke to The Nation, Fayose has been served with the charges against him and his trial notice.

EFCC’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren also said that “Fayose has been served with charges alongside his company, Spotless.”

Fayose in EFCC custody

The former Governor has been in EFCC’s custody since he surrendered himself  on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

The anti-graft agency also obtained an order from a Federal High Court mandating it to keep Fayose for 14 days.

Dasuki loot

The Governor Gov is being investigated for allegedly receiving  N1.3 billion from the office of former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

The EFCC source said “We have preferred charges against Fayose at a Federal High Court in Lagos.

“He will be prosecuted for receiving N1.299 billion and $5.3 million from ONSA through a former minister, Musiliu Obanikoro.

“Although the illicit cash was released for the 2014 governorship campaign of Fayose, it was diverted to acquiring properties.

ALSO READ: Fayose begs EFCC for extra mattress to sleep comfortably inside holding cell

“The minister flew N1.299 billion in cash in two flights to Akure Airport for Fayose, and it was Agbele who received the slush funds from Obanikoro.

“While Fayose admitted knowing Obanikoro, he told his interrogators that he did not collect $5.3 million from the ex-minister.

“The EFCC will relocate Fayose from Abuja to Lagos either on Saturday or Sunday for the trial.”

The EFCC has also released photos of a property which was wrongly acquired by the former Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Read how 2 notorious cult leaders were shot dead during Lagos gang warbullet
2 EFCC secures remand order to keep Fayose in detention for 2 weeksbullet
3 2 notorious thugs reported dead following a clash in Bariga and its...bullet

Related Articles

Fayose disagrees with Fayemi, DMO over Ekiti debt profile
Fayose still in our custody, says EFCC
EFCC releases photos of property allegedly acquired by Fayose
EFCC secures remand order to keep Fayose in detention for 2 weeks
Fayose begs EFCC for extra mattress to sleep comfortably inside holding cell
The Fayose Show, Hauwa Liman and other top stories of the week

Local

Osinbajo photos: VP cradles baby in IDP camp
We stand by you, Osinbajo tells flood victims in Bayelsa, Rivers
Ohanaeze urges Buhari to grant Nnamdi Kanu presidential pardon
Ohanaeze urges Buhari to grant Nnamdi Kanu presidential pardon
President Buhari
Buhari signs instrument on accession to Vienna Convention on road Traffic 1968
Peter Obi has suggested the way forward for the pharmaceutical industry in Nigeria
My nomination as PDP running mate is about the masses, says Peter Obi
X
Advertisement