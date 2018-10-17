EFCC releases photos of property allegedly acquired by Fayose

news

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released photos of a property which was wrongly acquired by the former Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose, Vanguard reports.

Fayose surrendered himself to the anti-graft agency in Abuja on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the former Governor is still being interrogated by EFCC agents, 24-hours after showed up at their office.

Speaking on the continued Fayose’s continued detention, EFCC’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren said “We are still within range. We are not keeping him but interrogating him.”

Return N1.3b Dasuki loot

Meanwhile, the EFCC has asked Fayose to return the N1.3 billion which he allegedly received from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki during the build-up to the 2014 governorship election in Ekiti state.

The former Governor however denied receiving any money after he was interrogated by three teams of EFCC investigators.

According to an EFCC source, “He said in his statement on oath that he never received any money despite the overwhelming evidence. The man is refusing to cooperate despite the overwhelming evidence we have.

“Despite the statements made by all these people indicating that Fayose received money, the man is still denying the allegations.”

EFCC allegedly ordered to poison Fayose

Also, Timi Frank, former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that the Federal Government has ordered the EFCC to poison Fayose.

Frank revealed that an EFCC source told him that the former Ekii Governor was vomiting early in the morning.

The former APC spokesman said this in a statement which he sent to newsmen on Tuesday, October 17, 2018.