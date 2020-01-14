The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arrested eight suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as "Yahoo Boys", in the Oyo State capital.

The suspects, whose ages range between 17 and 30 were apprehended at different locations across the ancient city over the weekend.

According to the anti-graft agency, they are; Abdulrahman Qozeem, Umoru Ibrahim, Umoru Abdulahi Gregory, Famous Ose Itahma, Umoru Shaibu Pedro, Durrele Oyeniyi, Umoru Evidence and Judge Okoye.

A statement by the EFCC indicated that the arrest was sequel to series of intelligence received by the commission concerning their alleged involvement in internet-related crimes.

Items recovered from them include six exotic cars, various brands of phones, laptops, international passports and several documents suspected to contain false pretences.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.