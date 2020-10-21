Mr Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser on Media and Communications Strategy to Gov. Edo govt’s 24-hour curfew still in place, Gov Obaseki's aide says, made this known on Wednesday.

“Government has deployed men of the anti-riot unit of the Nigeria Police Force to the streets to ensure full compliance with the directive.

“The security agencies have clear orders to deal with individuals who flout the directive and are found loitering on the streets.

“In line with its responsibility to protect lives and property in the state, the state government would continue to advance efforts to maintain law and order and ensure that the state is safe for all law-abiding citizens,” Osagie said in a statement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in spite of the imposition of curfew, hoodlums have continued to protest in some remote areas extorting money and intimidating commuters as they make bonfires on the streets.