Ebonyi govt queries Umahi's aide, Commissioner, LGA chairmen over attack on INEC offices

Orji disclosed that the affected officials include Dr Nora Aloh and Dr Chinyere Nwogbaga, Chairmen of Ezza North and Ebonyi Local Government Areas (LGA) respectively where the burnt INEC offices were sited.

The commissioner noted that the other government officials queried include Chief Solomon Okoronkwo, Commissioner for LGA and Chieftaincy Affairs and Mr Enekwachi Akpa, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on State and LGA Affairs.

“The affected officials should explain why disciplinary actions should not be taken against them for failing to take proactive actions that could have prevented such occurrence.

“We are waiting for the outcome of the query which will be issued by the Secretary to the State Government,” he said.

He noted that the executive council warned all public office holders to rise to the responsibilities of their offices.

“They should be diligent and passionate in their duties as disciplinary actions would be taken against anyone who fails in this regard,” he said.

Orji also announced that the governor effected a minor cabinet reshuffle which saw some principal officers of government redeployed to other offices.

“Mrs Queen Agwu, the Chief of Staff to the Governor has been redeployed as the governor’s Principal Secretary.

“Chief Clement Nweke, the former Principal Secretary to the Governor has been redeployed to the ministry of Housing and Urban Development as the Commissioner,” he said.

The commissioner also announced that council deliberated on the late commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Mrs Uchechi Okah, who died on May 14.

“The government has set up a medical committee to ensure the testing of 4,000 public office holder for hepatitis and other ailments.