RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ebonyi govt queries Umahi's aide, Commissioner, LGA chairmen over attack on INEC offices

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ebonyi government on Wednesday queried some of its officials over the burning of two Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in the state, on May 18, by hoodlums.

Ebonyi state Governor, Dave Umahi. (BBC)
Governor Dave Umahi and some of his aides have tested positive for coronavirus (BBC) Pulse Nigeria

Mr Uchenna Orji, state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, disclosed this in Abakaliki while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state Executive Council meeting.

Recommended articles

Orji disclosed that the affected officials include Dr Nora Aloh and Dr Chinyere Nwogbaga, Chairmen of Ezza North and Ebonyi Local Government Areas (LGA) respectively where the burnt INEC offices were sited.

The commissioner noted that the other government officials queried include Chief Solomon Okoronkwo, Commissioner for LGA and Chieftaincy Affairs and Mr Enekwachi Akpa, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on State and LGA Affairs.

“The affected officials should explain why disciplinary actions should not be taken against them for failing to take proactive actions that could have prevented such occurrence.

“We are waiting for the outcome of the query which will be issued by the Secretary to the State Government,” he said.

He noted that the executive council warned all public office holders to rise to the responsibilities of their offices.

“They should be diligent and passionate in their duties as disciplinary actions would be taken against anyone who fails in this regard,” he said.

Orji also announced that the governor effected a minor cabinet reshuffle which saw some principal officers of government redeployed to other offices.

“Mrs Queen Agwu, the Chief of Staff to the Governor has been redeployed as the governor’s Principal Secretary.

“Chief Clement Nweke, the former Principal Secretary to the Governor has been redeployed to the ministry of Housing and Urban Development as the Commissioner,” he said.

The commissioner also announced that council deliberated on the late commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Mrs Uchechi Okah, who died on May 14.

“The government has set up a medical committee to ensure the testing of 4,000 public office holder for hepatitis and other ailments.

“The committee should also ensure the testing of 2,000 female public office holders for cervical cancer,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Blogger turns himself in to police after leaking Adu Safowaa and naked inmates video

Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme unveil new TV series 'Fatty & Sons'

Senators back bill to imprison Nigerians for 15 years for paying ransom to kidnappers

Ladies! Here are 4 things you can say to your man during sex

UK finally pays Nigeria over N2 billion stolen by Ibori

Rahim Banda and 5 Ghanaian child stars who have grown up to be amazing adults

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!