DSS reacts to reports of discord between DG Seiyefa, presidency

Matthew Seiyefa DSS reacts to reports of discord between DG, presidency

The statement was issued by DSS' spokesman, Peter Afunanya in Abuja on Tuesday.

  • Published:
DSS reacts to reports of discord between DG Seiyefa, presidency play

Matthew Seiyefa, Nigeria's state security service chief

(TheCable)

The Department of State Services ( DSS) has reiterated its commitment to support democratic institutions, respect rule of law and protect citizens of Nigeria.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the service, Mr Peter Afunanya, on Tuesday in Abuja, said that the service would continue to discharge its duties in line with Standard Operations Procedures (SOPs).

”Dark forces should not bring the Service into a collision with the Government it is meant to diligently serve,” Afunanya said.

He said that the service was aware of several speculations making the rounds in the media on some internal affairs of the Service.

Afunanya said that the speculations were unhealthy for the service as it had undoubtedly remained a committed institution with focus on the stability and security of the nation.

“Over the years, the Service has been known to be both a strategic stabiliser and a unifying factor in the Nigerian project,”he said.

The spokesman said that it deserved and desired to be focused and supported by all stakeholders to deepen the country’s democracy.

“Only a professionally driven DSS can support and consolidate Nigeria’s democracy,”he said.

ALSO READ: Presidency not happy with new DSS boss, Seiyefa, might recall Daura – Report

He advised the media to report issues of national security with caution to avoid a breach of peace.

Afunanya warned self serving interests against bringing the service to ridicule.

“The Service is undaunted and will pursue noble goals only meant to uphold integrity in security and intelligence governance,”he said.

He said that personnel of the service across the Commands and Formations had been enjoined to be calm, loyal and united in the discharge of their duties.

