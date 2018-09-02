news

A security source has hinted that the sacked Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura might be recalled.

Daura was sacked by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo following the siege on the National Assembly by operatives of the DSS.

According to PRNigeria, the presidency is not happy with the recent postings that the new DSS boss, Mathew Seiyefa made.

The source said “The presidency is not happy with some recent deployment by the acting Director General of DSS, Mathew Seiyefa especially the redeployment of Director of DSS in Kano, Alhassan Muhammad to the Headquarters in Abuja and the deployment of Director Operations at the Headquarters, Mr. Godwin Bassey Eteng who was moved to the Institute of Security Studies, Abuja as Director. And the posting of another officer from Kebbi to serve as the Chief of Staff to the DG in Abuja.

“The recent reorganisations which the new DSS chief has initiated include but not limited to postings of directors from headquarters to states and vice-versa. Others include reorganisation within the headquarters, postings across the various government agencies, and postings among the rank and file. Over 30 officers at all levels and cadres are affected in the reorganisation.

“The impending reversal of the reorganisation is to maintain the status quo hitherto left by the erstwhile DSS boss Daura to pave way for his likely return following what the source revealed as a clean bill of health given to him or for a new replacement that will be very loyal to the Presidency and the government of the ruling party.”

Daura said he acted in the interest of Nigeria

This report is coming days after the sacked DSS boss, Daura said he acted in the interest of the country.

A source close to the former DSS boss, who spoke to PRNigeria said “Daura has been completely demoralised by the widespread insinuations of working for the opposition when he took daring moves to protect the presidency and the ruling party against the antics of the powerful opposition elements.

“The allegation of being a mole is utter balderdash. Spymasters all over the world can be sacrificed but not to the extent of rubbishing their integrity and reputation on the altar of political considerations, especially a spymaster created by the same system considering the delicate and sensitive nature of intelligent services.

“Daura insisted that he took all actions in national interest through a collective responsibility including involvement of principal officers of sister agencies even though he did not disclose who authorised the siege on the national assembly.”

When Daura was sacked, the Presidency said that Osinbajo got President Buhari’s go-ahead to relieve him of his duty.