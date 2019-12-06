After being held hostage for almost an hour at a Federal High Court in Abuja, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), have re-arrested Omoyele Sowore, the convener of #RevolutionNow protest.

In a dramatic scenario in the courtroom on Friday, December 6, 2019, the DSS operatives re-arrested Sowore after a physical clash with the defendant.

According to Sahara Reporters, Sowore has been taken to the headquarters of the DSS.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court had, on Thursday, December 5, 2019, directed the secret police to release Sowore within 24 hours.

Ojukwu also fined the DSS the sum of N100,000 for delaying to serve the defence counsel with the additional proof of evidence in the ongoing trial of Sowore and Olawale Bakare, who was also arrested over the planned protests.

Following the 24-hour release order, the DSS released Sowore.

Prior to his freedom yesterday, Sowore was in the custody of the secret police since his arrest on August 3.

He was arrested for calling for nationwide protests, tagged RevolutionNow, against the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The DSS accused the Sahara Reporters founder of plotting with foreign interests to overthrow the Buhari government that was re-elected in February.

Despite court orders to release Sowore, the DSS has failed to obey, offering up many frivolous excuses.