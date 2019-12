The Department of the State Security Service (DSS) has released Omoyele Sowore, the convener of #revolutionnow.

Sowore was arrested on Saturday, August 3, 2019, by DSS operatives at 1 am ahead of his planned revolution now protest on Monday August 5, 2019.

The Publisher of Sahara Reporters was released after spending 124 days in the DSS custody, in Abuja.

Details later...