Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of a Federal High Court in Abuja has, on Thursday, December 5, 2019, fined the Department of State Services (DSS) N100,000, directing the secret police to release Omoyele Sowore, the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, within 24 hours.

Ojukwu fined the DSS for delaying to serve the defence counsel with the additional proof of evidence in the ongoing trial of Sowore and Olawale Bakare, who was also arrested over the planned protests.

DSS boss, Yusuf Bichi, was ordered to immediately release Sowore and Bakare or risk being imprisoned. [PM News]

It was gathered that the presiding judge, who was visibly angry over the development which has caused the court to adjourn the trial at the instance of the DSS, said the fine must be paid to the defendants before the next adjourned date.

She adjourned the case till Friday, December 6 for continuation of trial.

Sowore has been in the custody of the secret police since his arrest on August 3.

He was arrested for calling for nationwide protests, tagged RevolutionNow, against the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The DSS accused the Sahara Reporters founder of plotting with foreign interests to overthrow the Buhari government that was re-elected in February.

Despite court orders to release Sowore, the DSS has failed to obey, offering up many frivolous excuses.