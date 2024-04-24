ADVERTISEMENT
FAAN reopens runway after Dana Air incident, assures safety measures taken

News Agency Of Nigeria

The official stated that prompt actions were taken by FAAN’s emergency response team to evacuate and recover the aircraft from the site.

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) [Premium Times Nigeria]
Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) [Premium Times Nigeria]

This is contained in a statement signed by Obiageli Orah, Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, FAAN on Tuesday in Lagos.

Orah said the development followed the earlier closure of the runway on Tuesday morning due to an incident involving a Dana Air aircraft, with registration number 5N-BKI, which overshot the runway during its landing sequence.

She said prompt actions were taken by FAAN’s emergency response team to evacuate and recover the aircraft from the site. Subsequently, comprehensive clearing operations were conducted to ensure the runway was free of any Foreign Object Debris (FOD) that could impede flight safety.

She added that the FAAN Operations division and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) had jointly conducted a thorough inspection of the runway surface and deemed it safe for the resumption of operations.

Also, an appropriate Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued in this regard.

“We acknowledge the area affected by the overshoot was significantly muddy.

“A concerted effort was made for the thorough and efficient cleaning of the area to facilitate the swift resumption of operations on Runway 18L/36R.

“FAAN wishes to express its gratitude to the travelling public, our airline partners, and all stakeholders for their patience, understanding, and cooperation during the temporary closure.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this incident may have caused.

“Ensuring the safety and security of our passengers, staff, and airport operations remains our top priority.

“FAAN is committed to providing a safe, secure, and efficient air transport environment for all users of our airports”.

The authority appreciated everyone for their continued support and understanding.

News Agency Of Nigeria

