Don't resell – Why Customs is selling 25kg bags of rice for 10k to citizens

Ima Elijah

Nigeria Customs initiates program to address food scarcity.

At the commencement of the rice distribution initiative in Lagos on Thursday, February 22, 2024, CGC Adeniyi noted the Customs' dedication to ensuring the availability of essential food items to Nigerians, aligning with the government's efforts to alleviate food scarcity.

The CGC explained the importance of transparency and accountability in the distribution process, urging beneficiaries to utilise the rice for domestic consumption and refrain from selling or hoarding it.

Furthermore, CGC Adeniyi revealed that the Nigeria Customs Service obtained government approval to sell seized food items to needy Nigerians at discounted rates, following a verification process requiring the presentation of the National Identification Number (NIN).

He outlined the target groups for the initiative, including artisans, teachers, nurses, religious bodies, and other members of communities within customs operational areas. The aim is to directly reach out to beneficiaries through organised structures and ensure maximum impact.

However, CGC Adeniyi reiterated that the primary goal of the program is to provide essential food items to those in need, stating the Customs' commitment to social welfare responsibility programs.

He cautioned against the resale or misuse of the distributed rice, stressing the Customs' zero-tolerance stance against profiteering or exploitation of the initiative. CGC Adeniyi urged Nigerians to report any instances of unauthorised resale or misuse of the seized food items.

