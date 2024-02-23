Mixed reactions as Nigerian Customs sells bags of rice for ₦10k + NIN in Lagos
Pulse reporters on the ground confirmed that individuals are indeed purchasing 25kg bags of rice upon presenting their NIN and paying the ₦10k fee.
We gathered that in the open market, a 25kg bag of rice currently sells between ₦35,000 - ₦45,000.
The incident has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some praising the initiative as a way to distribute seized goods and others raising concerns about potential exploitation and unfairness.
Supporters:
- @Dipo_Bello: "NIN taking center stage. Way to go!"
- @Onyeabuo: "Opportunity no be wetin i go dey look dem pass oh men dem fall out"
- @aduola_michael: "A good gesture from the FG. At last something to cushion the effect of the harsh economy. I just hope beneficiaries won't turn this to business by selling it."
- @LuckyAkate: "This is how you should be treating your people Nigeria Customs is doing it right"
Critics:
- @sir_obafoluke: "These things supposed be free. Max 2k."
- @FocuzIsaac: "Mind you majority of the rise will be sold to the officers so they will low-key sell it to business owners"
- @Nnamani090: "There is God ooooo."
- @AlexandriaEkeh: "Jokes asides these things are supposed to be free."
- @MrFEM0: "Hope they are selling one bag per person oh! Cos people ready to use this opportunity open mini store to re-sell at high price."
