Mixed reactions as Nigerian Customs sells bags of rice for ₦10k + NIN in Lagos

Ima Elijah

Pulse reporters on the ground confirmed that individuals are indeed purchasing 25kg bags of rice upon presenting their NIN and paying the ₦10k fee.

Nigerian Customs sell 25kg of rice for 10k

A Pulse reporter on the ground confirmed that thousands of individuals are indeed at the scene looking to purchase 25kg bags of rice upon presenting their NIN and paying the ₦10,000 fee.

We gathered that in the open market, a 25kg bag of rice currently sells between ₦35,000 - ₦45,000.

The incident has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some praising the initiative as a way to distribute seized goods and others raising concerns about potential exploitation and unfairness.

  • @Dipo_Bello: "NIN taking center stage. Way to go!"
  • @Onyeabuo: "Opportunity no be wetin i go dey look dem pass oh men dem fall out"
  • @aduola_michael: "A good gesture from the FG. At last something to cushion the effect of the harsh economy. I just hope beneficiaries won't turn this to business by selling it."
  • @LuckyAkate: "This is how you should be treating your people Nigeria Customs is doing it right"
  • @sir_obafoluke: "These things supposed be free. Max 2k."
  • @FocuzIsaac: "Mind you majority of the rise will be sold to the officers so they will low-key sell it to business owners"
  • @Nnamani090: "There is God ooooo."
  • @AlexandriaEkeh: "Jokes asides these things are supposed to be free."
  • @MrFEM0: "Hope they are selling one bag per person oh! Cos people ready to use this opportunity open mini store to re-sell at high price."
Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

