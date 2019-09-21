The Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) has described the rape allegation levied against the founder of the Church, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo as a satanic campaign of calumny orchestrated by forces of darkness.

Almost three months after Busola Dakolo accused Pastor Fatoyinbo of raping her when she was 17-year-old, COZA issued a statement on Saturday, September 21, 2019, insisting that the pastor never raped Busola.

COZA said that the allegation was triggered by envy and jealousy because of the ‘unprecedented growth of the church'.

The statement signed by the Executive Senior Assistant to the Senior Pastor of COZA, Ademola Adetuberu read in part: “We see this ugly development fuelled by envy and sheer jealousy as an unnecessary distraction and a fight from the pit of hell against the ministry that God gave Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo, as well as a declaration of war against the Church of Christ to which COZA is a flourishing branch under God’s grace.”

COZA said it decided to break its silence over the allegation following the unprovoked satanic campaign against the founder of the church.

The church also said it would stand with any rape or sexual assault victim the same way he’s standing with Fatoyinbo because he’s a victim of organised blackmail

“We stand with anyone who has been a victim of rape. We stand by our founding and Senior Pastor, Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo, who has been at the receiving end of organized blackmail and all sorts of attacks because of his innocence and we are sure that our faithful and unfailing God will vindicate him very soon.

“We are not unaware that certain pastors that felt threatened by the unprecedented growth of COZA and the grace of God upon His servant are after some of our members.

“As for Busola Dakolo, justice will soon be served. Busola was not raped by Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo and she had never been in a relationship with him either.”

Meanwhile, the embattled pastor has asked the court to dismiss the suit that accused him of raping Busola.

Fatoyinbo in the preliminary objection he filed against the suit on Friday, September 20, 2019, asked the High Court in Abuja to dismiss the suit, saying the prayers in it are not “grantable.”