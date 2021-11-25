RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NCDC registers 141 additional COVID-19 infections

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said it registered 141 additional COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, with no fatalities recorded for four consecutive days.

A COVID-19 treatment centre in Lagos, Nigeria
A COVID-19 treatment centre in Lagos, Nigeria

The NCDC said this in an update on its website on Thursday morning.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 114 infections recorded on Wednesday represented an increase from 52 recorded on Tuesday.

The public health institution said the additional infections were recorded across 11 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency stated that the new infections, which included a backlog of cases from four states and the FCT, had increased the infection toll in the country to 213,818.

It added that a total of 207,016 patients were discharged nationwide, adding that the FCT reported a backlog of cases including community discharges on Wednesday.

The NCDC added that of the 141 cases recorded on Wednesday, four states: Lagos, Benue, Bauchi, Kano, and the FCT had a backlog of infections.

It noted that Lagos State topped the chart with 46 cases, 16 and 30 cases for Nov. 23 and 24 respectively.

The NCDC said Benue State followed with 44 cases for Nov. 16 to 19 and Nov. 22 to 24, respectively.

Others states were: the FCT-15 cases, Kano and Bauchi States – nine and four cases for Nov. 23 and 24 respectively.

It, however, said Katsina State submitted 22 cases, while Delta reported three cases.

It said Enugu, Kwara and Rivers recorded two cases each, while Gombe State and Plateau reported a single case each.

The agency noted that Sokoto State registered no case on Wednesday, and that 3,828 cases were active in various parts of the country.

The NCDC said a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

It added that about 3,440,172 Nigerians had been tested so far, since the first case broke out in February 2020.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Taliban government moves to prohibit female actors from TVs in Afghanistan

Taliban government moves to prohibit female actors from TVs in Afghanistan

NCDC registers 141 additional COVID-19 infections

NCDC registers 141 additional COVID-19 infections

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Climate Clock World appoints SDG advocate Chuks Anyaduba as Director for Projects & Partnerships, Climate Clock Nigeria

Climate Clock World appoints SDG advocate Chuks Anyaduba as Director for Projects & Partnerships, Climate Clock Nigeria

NLC kicks against FG's plan to increase petrol price to N340

NLC kicks against FG's plan to increase petrol price to N340

Zamfara orders closure of filling station, bakery house for allegedly aiding bandits

Zamfara orders closure of filling station, bakery house for allegedly aiding bandits

NEMA receives 158 Nigerian returnees from Libya

NEMA receives 158 Nigerian returnees from Libya

New militant group in Rivers blows up Agip facility

New militant group in Rivers blows up Agip facility

Akpabio advises businessmen and politicians to emulate Davido

Akpabio advises businessmen and politicians to emulate Davido

Trending

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (left), with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (right) [U.S. Mission in Nigeria]

Gunmen kill Zamfara APC governorship aspirant along Kaduna-Abuja highway

Alhaji Sagir Hamida. [e-nigeriang]

Lai Mohammed calls judicial panel report of Lekki massacre 'tales by moonlight'

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Nigerians among 75 migrants who drowned in Libya trying to reach Europe

Hundreds of migrants have died this year trying to reach Europe via the Mediterranean (image used for illustration) [ANSA/Italian Navy]